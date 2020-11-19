West Indies set to play first warm-up vs N/Zealand ‘A’

West Indies vice captain Roston Chase. - CWI MEDIA

VICE-CAPTAIN Roston Chase said the West Indies team must get some time in the middle, saying the environment in warm-up matches provides a different atmosphere compared to training.

The regional team will lock horns against New Zealand A, from 6 pm TT time, on Thursday (11 am Friday New Zealand time) in Queenstown.

West Indies have already been in New Zealand for the past three weeks. The regional team completed the mandatory two-week quarantine and the players have been allowed to spend more time outdoors over the past week.

The match bowling off on Thursday will be a three-day contest.

Chase, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Wednesday, said the warm-up match is an opportunity for the Windies batsmen to adapt to the wickets in New Zealand.

“Obviously the wickets down here they move a lot more off the deck in terms of the grass, a lot more pace and bounce, but we’ve had adequate sessions and the guys have been adjusting well. It is just for us to go into the game now and get an actual feel of a game situation because it is a big difference between nets and playing in an actual game with umpires and actually seeing the fielders on the field and the opposition may be chirping.”

He added, “It is a different buzz in terms of practising and actually playing a game, so we just looking to go out there and get a first feel.”

West Indies will play a second warm-up match from November 26 to 29 at Queenstown. West Indies will play a three-match T20 series from November 27 to 30, which will be followed by a two-match Test series from December 3 to 15.

Chase, who is one of the leading batsmen in the middle order, said the Windies batsmen must post formidable totals to support the bowlers who have been performing at a high level in recent years.

“What I will like to see improve overall is the batting of the team,” Chase said.

“I think our bowlers have been doing brilliant for us but we’ve not been getting big enough scores for them to bowl at, mainly first innings. I think that the first innings really sets up the game for the whole Test match. Once you put a team under pressure in the first innings with a good total I think that they will always be chasing the game and that is a good thing to have your opposition doing in Test cricket.”

Chase said he is taking his new role as vice-captain in stride.

“I don’t feel any added pressure. I’ve always been one of the go-to guys in terms of seniority in the team so right now it is just a title for me. It is not really a big difference in me doing anything.”

TOUR SCHEDULE

November 20-22: West Indies vs New Zealand A at Queenstown

November 26-29: West Indies vs New Zealand A at Queenstown

November 27: 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

November 29: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 30: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

December 3-7: 1st Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton

December 11-15: 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington