Urgent need to cut prison population

THE EDITOR: In April, the Attorney General obtained an emergency hearing from the High Court seeking the early release of certain categories of prisoners in a bid to mitigate the spread of covid19 in the prison system. As a result, 121 prisoners were reportedly released with a further 262 in queue to benefit, once supplementary sentence details were provided by the Prison Service.

The inmates targeted for early release comprised those convicted of summary (minor) offences with less than a year remaining in their sentences, children, those unable to access bail, and child maintenance detainees.

However, despite the undoubted public interest, nothing was heard of whether the additional 262 inmates were subsequently discharged.

Detainees in prison or police custody are in a particularly vulnerable position. Physical distancing is impractical in our overcrowded prison system, which is an amplifier of infectious disease. Poor ventilation and multiple-occupancy dormitories can be fertile ground for cluster creation, as illustrated by recent eruptions at the Maximum Security Prison.

Our Constitution provides for the right to life and the right to be protected from the imposition of cruel and unusual punishment. We are also party to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, which recognises access to healthcare as a fundamental right.

Accordingly, it is incumbent on the State to account for the treatment of detainees and to adopt appropriate measures to protect them from covid19. In this context, it is striking that in planning to release prisoners, special attention was not paid to inmates most at risk of being infected, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and prisoners with relevant pre-morbidities or who are immunocompromised.

There is urgent need to decelerate new admissions into the prison system and reduce the number of people detained by greater use of non-custodial sentencing. Electronic monitoring is a positive step in this regard. Consideration should also be given to a provisional increase in the prisoners’ entitlement to remission on sentence and/or pardons in order to facilitate earlier release from prison.

BRENT D WINTER

via e-mail