No property tax so pain for GATE?

THE EDITOR: Would people who complain about the delayed property tax agree that this loss of important revenue could be the reason for scaling back GATE? The Government Assisted Tertiary Education programme is starved into a corner.

Billions of dollars in property tax have been lost since 2010. There is now moaning and groaning because the Government cannot meet our dolly house expectations. Out there in foreign the students apply for student loans. When you start working you repay every cent.

It is my unsolicited personal view that any money saved by reducing the Santa Claus features of GATE will have to be saved to pay for covid19 vaccines when they become available. The pharmaceutical firms are expending billions of dollars to fund their research. What will be the price of each vaccine?

Is it only in TT that parents believe the Government must provide free tertiary education for their children? So if you have five brilliant offspring all wishing to study medicine, what is supposed to happen?

TT citizens need to embrace the difficulties facing the global village in which we live. In this covid19 guava season that is facing all inhabitants, nothing is for free.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin