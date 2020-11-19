Mounted Branch officer dies after training accident

PC Lennox Mohammed of the police Mounted Branch died after he fell off a horse during a training exercise on Tuesday at the Queen's Park Savannah. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - Shane Superville

A 51-year-old police constable is dead after an accident while training at the Queen's Park Savannah.

Police said PC Lennox Mohammed was receiving horseback training at the Savannah on Tuesday when his head hit the branch of a tree and he fell off his horse.

Police said although he was wearing a helmet his head and back were injured.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was warded until his death on Thursday morning.

Newsday understands Mohammed was expected to be sent for an MRI scan to determine the extent of his injuries but he died before it could be done.

Contacted for comment, head of the police Mounted Branch and Canine Unit Snr Supt Geoffrey Hospedales said Mohammed was an exemplary officer who had a passion for animals and policing.

"He's been with us for a good while.

"I want to extend some condolences to the family on behalf of the officers at the branch.

"He was a good officer. He was a very dedicated man who carried out his functions to the best of his abilities."

An autopsy will be done at the hospital to determine the cause of Mohammed's death.