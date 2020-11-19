Gobin wants to revitalise Endeavour Cricket Club

New Endeavour Cricket Club president Andy Gobin -

FORMER TT youth cricketer Andy Gobin, 25, is hoping the new young executive at Endeavour Cricket Club will bring fresh ideas which will eventually lead to the rise of the club.

Gobin was elected president of the club on Monday.

Pooran Seepersad (vice-president), Avidesh Samaroo (treasurer), Clinton Williams secretary), Sachin Balai (accountant) and Vinesh Punwasee (marketing director) were also elected. The trustees are Jodhan Manohar and Narine Roopnarine and the executive members are Fazil Baksh, Cecil Ramlal, Ramnaresh Sipaul, Imtiaz Mohammed and Rishard Rahamatullah.

Cricket has been a part of Gobin’s life since childhood, having represented TT at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

Gobin, who will serve for the next two years, has plans to revitalise the club.

“Basically it is trying to get the club back to a better standard (and) do more activities to bring the community back to the club…the Christmas toy drive coming up next month, we are going to have a family day. We are trying to attract people back to the club. That is something that the club lost a lot in the last five years. We lost a lot of community people.”

In terms of sponsors for the club, Gobin said, “That is one of the most difficult tasks we are facing right now, but things have been planned and we (are) having some fundraisers to try and raise money ourselves. We have some letters out to companies seeking sponsorship.”

Endeavour currently play in the Premiership Two South Division.

Gobin joined Endeavour when was 11, before he moved to Alescon Comets.

Gobin has goals to help Endeavour earn promotion to the Premiership Division, but knows the club must take baby steps.

“It will happen, it is just a lot of hard work (in terms of getting) sponsorship to bring (top) players to the club. Our goal is to come in the top three in the Premiership Two Division (next season).”

Only the winner of the premiership two south division earns promotion to the premiership.

Gobin is hopeful in the future Endeavour will be playing alongside the top teams in the premiership division joining clubs like Queen’s Park Cricket and PowerGen.

“We just want to plan short term for the while. We don’t want to think too far ahead…we trying to get back some kind of status.”

Gobin is confident that the new team will support him in growing the club.

“We have a young executive that’s there – fresh minds. Hopefully that’s a step in the right direction.”

Gobin attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Leadership and Management at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus in 2017 and is hopeful his qualification will benefit the club.