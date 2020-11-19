Fifty-one cops get awards for tackling gangs

For their efforts in successfully breaking up three major gangs, 51 detectives were given awards at a ceremony at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on Thursday.

A police media release said they were involved in investigations leading to the arrest and charging of 18 gang members from the Western, Northern, Northeastern and Port of Spain Divisions over the past three months.

The release reported that these people were charged under the anti-gang legislation.

The release also noted that 36 people have been charged for gang activities for the year to date, and 88 people over the last six years.

During the ceremony Police Commissioner Gary Griffith praised the officers for their efforts and said their work had directly contributed to a reduction in gang-related activities and murders.

Griffith also said TT was on its way to a reduction of over 115 murders compared to the same period last year, and attributed the lower figures to "good intelligence and structure and the detectives’ dedication, discipline and productivity" in the Anti-Gang Unit.

He also said he was confident the police would be able to "clip the wings of criminals" if they can sustain their performance and dedication to crime-fighting.

During the ceremony acting DCP of Intelligence and Investigations McDonald Jacob said the Anti-Gang Unit will be collaborating with the Financial Investigations Branch to strengthen capacities in their investigations and the use of the Civil Assets and Unexplained Wealth Act will be maximised.

This approach will be used together with the Anti-Corruption Act in tackling white-collar crime.

During the police weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Griffith called on the Opposition to support the renewal of the anti-gang legislation, which will be debated in Parliament on Friday.