FIFA lifts TTFA suspension

TT footballers in a training session recently at the St James Police Barracks. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

TT footballers can now dust the cobweb off their boots as FIFA has lifted the suspension of the TT Football Association (TTFA).

A media release from the normalisation committee, who FIFA appointed to run local football, said, “The normalisation committee recently held fruitful discussions with FIFA and we are pleased to deliver the good news that the TT Football Association's suspension will be lifted and its membership rights in FIFA will be reinstated in time for TT to compete in the 2021 Gold Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. This could not happen without the decisive contributions by numerous TT stakeholders in signalling their desire for a new chapter for football in our country.”

TTFA’s ban needed to be lifted by December 18 for TT to compete in the 2021 Gold Cup tournament in July/August and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting in March.

FIFA and the former executive of the United TTFA, led by former president William Wallace, were in a battle since March as the United TTFA fought the world football body’s decision to appoint the normalisation committee.

The United TTFA recently decided to drop all court matters against FIFA.

The release by the normalisation committee said the journey has just begun.

“However we have a long way to go and there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that this return to competitive action, in all age categories, is sustainable.”