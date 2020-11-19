Ex-East Mucurapo football manager Hutson dies

Former East Mucurapo football team manager Brinsley Hutson. PHOTO COURTESY SSFL -

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSCL) paid tribute to former East Mucurapo Seconday football team manager Brinsley Hutson and extended condolences to his family following his death, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, on Sunday.

Hutson suffered a stroke last Friday.

A SSCL media release said, “Hutson was an active member of the school’s past students association and managed several national team players during the SSFL days including Kevin Molino, Alvin Jones and Khaleem Hyland. He was in charge of the team that captured two National Intercol titles in 2008 and 2014.” He will be remembered for the manner in which he conducted himself. “Hutson is remembered for being one of those managers who focused on the needs of his team and school and respected everyone involved in the SSFL. That list of characteristics that makes someone a favourite was what he possessed. He was a man who made a lasting impression on the lives of so many who came in touch with him.”

Molino, currently one of TT’s leading players at senior team level who has played at two FIFA Youth World Cups, said Hutson was one of the first managers he played under who was always there for him.

“Mr Brinsley was my manager when I played at Mucurapo. He was a really nice man and never turned his back on us. He used to buy boots for me and the other players when we needed. There was nothing you couldn’t talk to him about. He was a real players manager that I was happy to play under. He was always proud of me and Khaleem especially when we made the national youth team for the first time and he pushed us to go for higher,” Molino said.