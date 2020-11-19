DSS: Go to court to get back your investment

In this November 11 file photo, members of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) protest outside the Diplomatic Centre and home of the Prime Minister residence on St Ann's Road in Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI

OFFICIALS at Drug Sou Sou (DSS) say they have assisted “thousands” of investors who wish to apply to the court to get refunds on their monies.

Members were emailed on Wednesday advising that if they wish to get a refund they can visit the Kathleen Warner Drive, Phase One La Horquetta home of the DSS founder, Kerron Clarke with two copies of the identification cards and their receipts. Those who turned up were then emailed a link to make personal applications to the Arima Magistrates Court.

On October 29, Arima Magistrate Cheron Raphael authorized the detention of $6.4 million seized two days prior, for an initial three month period. In total $7.7 million has been seized by the courts under the Proceeds of Crime Act. No specific crime has been identified but police have been looking at money laundering as one offence to seize the cash. Police seized 22 million in September but it was returned before police could apply to have it seized.

The Government intends to bring legislation to make pyramid schemes illegal with a punishment of a $10,000 fine and/or imprisonment for up to three years. The proposal will come under the Consumer Protection Bill, which will replace the Consumer Protection and Safety Act.

DSS administrators are using the Proceeds of Crime Act to facilitate the return of the monies to investors. According to Section 7(a) (ii) of the Proceeds of Crime Act “At any time while cash is detained under this section, a Magistrate may direct its release if satisfied on an application made by any other person, that detention of the cash is not for that or any other reason justified.”

In the email to investors, DSS administration advised that investors that they will have to prove that the money they invested was legally obtained. When they get a court date they will have to each serve the Financial Intelligence Bureau who will have to counter why the money should not be returned.

DSS supporters who said they would have preferred the scheme crash over the monies being seized have protested outside Parliament and the Prime Minister's residence hoping to get back their investments.

Following the October raid, DSS has ceased operations while the founder, a lance corporal with the Defence Force, was sent on 83 days leave.