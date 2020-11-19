Dreaming of a revitalised capital

THE EDITOR: I was indeed pleasantly surprised with the Prime Minister’s vision with regard to revitalising our capital city. Many people liken the word capital to wealth in the form of money or other assets. The Prime Minister in this instance was referring to our capital – the city or town that functions as the seat of government and administrative centre of a country or region. Suffice it to say that both are interrelated.

It is simply the best idea I have heard for a long time and it is also backed up with wisdom. There is a saying that you can judge a person by the friends he keeps. I believe you can judge a country by the capital we keep. For a country that was arguably the richest in the Caribbean for decades we have – for too long – allowed our capital to disintegrate.

Most countries take pride in their capital – it defines its people. We are a proud people who believe in our country and love our country. It would indeed be a dream come true if we could rise to this challenge to revitalise our capital. The Prime Minister listed six projects – the development of Memorial Plaza (residential, commercial, office, parking, and recreational spaces), the Salvatori site, Piccadilly Street, Powergen site, City Gate and a foreshore green space.

Dr Rowley said “today’s exercise is a commitment to stimulate and save our capital city. Let’s do it.” He lamented that Port of Spain is one of the few cities whose waterfront does not drive the city.

Asked why now, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said simply and aptly, “The revitalisation was long needed but now the political will is there.”

Rowley admitted that this was not the first time a plan like this has been conceptualised. He however promised it would be the last.

According to The News International in 2015, the top ten capital cities in the world are London, Islamabad, Berlin, Washington, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Budapest, Ottawa and Moscow. Focus on Travel News cites its top ten capital cities as London, Tokyo, Paris, Rome, Washington, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Bangkok, Cape Town and Wellington.

I have had the good fortune of visiting half of the top ten and they are truly beautiful cities. Each time I visited one of them it was difficult to leave. I often wondered why we could not do something about our own capital.

It is said that London is one of the best capital cities in the world as travellers love its rich history and culture. It is one of the cities that offer everything you could ever wish for – great nightlife, educational museums and luscious green parks. Replace the word London with Port of Spain and see how that sounds.

As Martin Luther King said in 1963, “I have a dream.” Rowley now has a dream. Let us make it a reality.

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail