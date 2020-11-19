Doctors confirm Barrackpore toddler hit by bullet

Veer Latchman, 2, and grandmother Sunti Sookoo. Latchman is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital with an object believed to a bullet lodged in his right arm. - Lincoln Holder

DOCTORS have removed a bullet from the right arm of a Barrackpore toddler.

Veer Latchman, who will turn two next month, was hit by a stray bullet while playing with his six-year-old brother in the family yard on the night of Divali, last Saturday.

An X-ray showed an object in his arm which resembled a bullet. On Wednesday, doctors removed the object from the child's arm and confirmed it was a bullet.

Veer's father Romero Latchman said it was a traumatic experience for his son.

“Doctors said he is stable, but they said he is very lucky to be alive. Just the thought that this bullet could have hit him in the head and killed him gets me so angry.

"I am a praying man and I believe my son will get justice,” Latchman said.

He believes that criminals used the cover of bursting bamboo and fireworks during Divali celebrations to fire guns at random. Police believe the bullet was fired into the air, struck the child on his shoulder and then lodged in his arm.

Veer's family at first thought that he was either injured by exploding fireworks or had been bitten by a dog.

“You are not even safe in your own home. My son was in his yard pushing his toy with his brother and watching the lighting-up when he came in the house crying and bleeding from his arm,” Latchman said.

“I hope no parent has to go through what we are going through. Words can’t explain how thankful I am he is alive."

It is not right, the angry father said, that a child has to have surgery to remove a bullet when all he did was stand innocently in the yard of his home looking at fireworks and lighted deyas.

Veer is being kept at the hospital for observation and is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

No arrest has been made and Barrackpore police are investigating.