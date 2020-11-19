Dancehall artiste among five held with stolen goods

Stock photo

A 19-year-old dancehall artiste from Port of Spain is among five people held with stolen property in San Juan on Wednesday.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force led by Sgt Bharath, PCs Mieres, Majeed and Dass received information that men involved in a home invasion were going to sell stolen goods to someone in the Croisee near the San Juan Fire Station.

Police went there at around 6 pm and arrested the bandits, along with the potential buyer.

Investigators said an iPhone among the items was stolen from the Bushe Street, San Juan, home of a Chinese family early on Sunday morning.

The men are expected to be put on ID parades on Friday.

San Juan police are continuing enquiries.