Covid19 cases rise to 589

An additional 53 people tested positive for covid19, in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s release on Thursday.

The number of active cases has risen to 589 from 562 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday there were an additional 45 cases. On Tuesday there were 39.

The death toll remains at 113.

The total number of cases recorded by the ministry is 6,233, of whom 5,531 people have recovered.

The release added that 24 people are in step-down facilities 190 are in state quarantine facilities and 471 people are in self-isolation.