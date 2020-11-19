Closing the GATE of opportunity

ADAM RAFFOUL

ON NOVEMBER 13 the Ministry of Education announced sweeping changes to the tertiary education system. The Government will be cutting the number of annual scholarships from 400 to 100. It will create a national bursary programme to help cushion the decrease in scholarships. It will be discontinuing funding for postgraduate studies and barring students who already hold undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from accessing the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme to retrain. Finally, it will be implementing means testing of all applicants for undergraduate programmes to access GATE with funding being dependent on household income.

These changes are significant to say the least. According to the 2020-2021 budget documents, the Government hopes to cut funding for GATE from $435 million to $400 million, combined with additional funding cuts to the scholarship programme.

While I acknowledge the financial situation the country finds itself in, the fact that there is some wastage in the GATE programme and the reality that the Government must now closely examine all of its expenditure, I must question the timing of these changes.

TT, like many other countries around the world, is facing a major economic fallout from covid19, which further compounds the economic stagnation and decline we have faced since our economy peaked in 2008. Entire industries remain virtually closed, with those in hospitality and aviation, for example, particularly hard hit.

As a young businessman I have seen hundreds of applicants in the space of 24-48 hours for an entry-level position my company posted, as people struggle to take any job available to put food on the table.

Academic research suggests that during times of economic decline more people tend to go back to university either to do a postgraduate degree or change professions. With a new undergraduate degree there is hope of getting a job. I therefore find the termination of partial funding of postgraduate degrees and the elimination of funding for a second undergraduate degree as mistimed.

This, combined with the proposed liberalisation of fuel prices and likely increase in water and electricity rates, will further increase the hardship many families are facing. I wonder if we will effectively be closing the gate on opportunities for many of our citizens who seek to improve their academic qualifications in order to become more employable and also reach self-actualisation.

I find it startling that the Ministry of Education, and by extension the Cabinet, has made these unilateral decisions without public consultation, despite the fact that the Education Ministry has embarked on a host of public consultations inclusive of SEA, the Concordat, curricula reform, the role of the Teaching Service Commission, teacher training and development, blended learning and parental involvement in education.

Surely GATE, scholarships and higher education qualify to be on this list. I am sure as a public we can put our heads together and figure out wastage in our current funding of GATE.

One example may be to increase the number of guidance counsellors in secondary schools, who can better advise students of potential careers so that they don’t do a first degree and then realise, partly through it, that it is not what they want to do as a career.

Another suggestion is to publish a labour-needs survey so that students and their parents can make a decision on potential careers based on jobs available in the economy. We can even tie funding of postgraduate degrees to this need.

Surely, if the Government is serious about diversification of our economy and the creation of a knowledge-based economy, don’t we need more postgraduates who can produce academic research and collaborate with the private sector to create inventions and manufacture new products?

While I agree with the Government cutting wastage, I must inquire what is the status of the implementation of procurement legislation? I cite a January 14 newspaper article entitled “The cost of corruption in T&T – Delay in proclaiming Procurement Act,” which states that proper procurement practices can save the country a conservative $5.2 billion a year lost to corruption or inefficiency. Surely this should be the first order of business for this new administration, given our financial constraints at this time.

I appeal to Prime Minister Dr Rowley and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, both PhD holders, to hold their hand on these changes to our higher education system and allow public consultations. Both of them know the value of education and the social mobility it provides. Both of them know that it will be our best and brightest who will take us out of our current economic hardships and grow our economy.

Let us work together as a nation, through public consultations, to find solutions. We must not close this gate of opportunity to any of our citizens at this time. As our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, once said, “The future of our nation is in our children’s school bags.”