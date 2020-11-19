Chef, rejected candidates on Bharath's UNC election slate

Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial. -

FORMER Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial is among three aspiring deputy political leaders named by Vasant Bharath on his slate to contest the December 6 internal elections of the United National Congress (UNC).

Bharath's 18-member team, whose symbol is the lotus flower, was announced on the Unity is Strength virtual platform on Wednesday night.

Bharath is contesting the post of political leader. He comes up against the incumbent Opposition and party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The other two aspiring deputies are Dr Stephen Ramroop, who was screened for the San Fernando West seat for the general election but was sidelined in favour of attorney Sean Sobers, and businessman Joseph Pires, who previously contested but failed to win the Diego Martin North/East seat.

Attorney Larry Lalla will contest the post of chairman. Barrington “Skippy” Thomas is aiming at becoming the next Tobago co-ordinator and celebrity chef Jason Peru has thrown his hat in the ring for the west co-ordinator.

Other members of the slate include: Prakash Williams – party organiser

Anil Ramjit –southern co-ordinator

Nazima Ali Knox – research officer

Andrew Mungal – central co-ordinator

Chunilal Bedassie – policy & strategy officer

Winston Siriram – treasurer

Dr Ramchand Rampersad – education officer

Kamini Ramraj – elections officer

Candice Mohan – north east co-ordinator

Hershael Ramesar – vice chairman

Joey Harrynan – international affairs officer.