Bars beg to reopen

Bar Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) president Teron Mohan. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) is pleading with the Prime Minister to relax the present restriction on bars and allow them to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In a media release on Thursday, BOATT said the bars have reinvented themselves, did personal training and implemented all the health guidelines and protocols to create a safe and controlled environment for their patrons.

“We urge the government through the TTPS and health inspectorate to hold all bar owners accountable for their individual establishments and welcome the necessary controls and fines associated with non-compliance,” it said.

Bar owners, employees and their families, it said, “have endured tremendous challenges and struggles over the past eight months, both mentally and financially.”

It added that some owners were struggling to make ends meet, as the current "buy and go" system isn’t profitable.

BOATT said some of its members were now facing bankruptcy as their life savings, hard work and investments have vanished.

At present, it said, "People are given the opportunity with an acceptable measure of risk, to congregate in groups of ten and can consume alcohol in all public spaces in TT except on the premises and precincts of bars which are licensed to do so.

“The association is only asking for equal opportunity for bars, the risk factor will be minimum at bars due to their controlled environments.”

It said if the current restrictions are not relaxed then Government’s financial assistance and new consultations with stakeholders would be needed for a new way forward for the industry.

BOATT said it was not asking for handouts or grants but secured government loans to sustain businesses and provide for employees and families.