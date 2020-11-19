Baby found abandoned in Freeport

A baby girl has been examined by doctors at the Chaguanas Health Facility after she was found in Freeport on Thursday morning.

Police said at around 11.30 am residents told them they heard an infant crying in a bushy area. Police went to the spot and found the child.

She was taken to the health facility for a check-up.

Police said while they are still trying to find out more about the baby, her parents could face charges of child neglect, abandonment and possibly attempted murder, depending on the circumstances.

Freeport police are continuing enquiries.