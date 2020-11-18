Will sweetheart deal happen?

THE EDITOR: It is misleading to talk about trade union blacklisting at this time outside the unfolding industrial picture. A probative analysis would suggest that parts of the labour force have been set on getting a sweetheart agreement for themselves. When it began no one will say.

They are co-operating with the hare-brained management of industry in which tens of thousands of people were forced into joblessness all at once, and then kept out of work by over-worked public health interventions. In industrial relations language, they would be considered scabs, workers who cross the picket line.

What appears is that all workers got blacklisted just so, with the scab-equivalents here escaping being blacklisted. It indicates that the scabs who originally had blacklisting power were willing to turn the tables on their own comrades, while they took preferential treatments.

How all this is going to play out is anybody's guess. A new industrial relations paradigm run by former and ongoing scabs is very likely going to be its own style of closed-shop; and those on the blacklist will have to accept the closed-shop conditions hands down, in order to be released from the blacklist.

Without any corresponding adjustments being entered into the original industrial relations settlement, it would make conciliation in the future into "altered realities." That is if in fact the sweetheart deal will ever materialise.

E GALY

via e-mail