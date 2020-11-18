Trini Payge Turner knocks out Voice competition

TRINI VOICE: Trinidadian native Payge Turner as she performed during blind auditions on American talent show The Voice. PHOTO COURTESY TYLER GOLDEN/NBC -

Trinidad-born singer and musician Paige “Payge Turner” Roopchan has continued her winning streak on US network NBC’s The Voice, beating Team Gwen teammate Ryan Berg to move forward in the competition.

In this knockout round, contestants chose their own songs and were coached by mega-mentor Usher Raymond. Performing Radiohead's Creep, against Berg's Making Me Look Again by Drake White, Turner delivered a dramatic and mesmerising performance that had coach Gwen Stefani emotional and all the judges on their feet at the end of her performance.

During the coaching session with Raymond and Stefani, Payge was advised on how to make her performance more dramatic, which she put into practice. She said the song was also personal to her and her experience of moving to the US from Trinidad.

"I connect to the lyrics of the song, because moving to the US, leaving my mom, and then coming to a different country and learning the different cultures...I was a jock but I was also a theatre geek. I've always been the person that never fits in in school."