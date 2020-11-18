Signs, bus shed unveiled to 'beautify' east PoS

from left, Chairman of EPOSDCO Newman George, Member of Parliament for Laventille West and Minister of Youth Development and National Service Fitzgerald Hinds, Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland, and Member of Parliament for Laventille East and Minister in the Housing and Urban Development Ministry Adrian Leonce. They unveiled the "Welcome to East Port of Spain" signage on Old St Joseph Road. The official launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, hosted by East Port of Spain Development Company, Old St Joseph Road, East Port of Spain. PHOTOS BY ROGER JACOB

The development of communities in east Port of Spain and Laventille began with the unveiling of two signs and a bus shed on Wednesday morning.

The reveal of the signs and the shed formed the first phase of the East Port of Spain (EPOS) Development Company Ltd's Business Improvement District project.

The project is designed to rebrand the physical appearance of east Port of Spain in phases to enhance the look of communities to businesses, visitors and residents.

Speaking at the launch of the project at the corner of Pashley Street and the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, Minister of Youth Development and National Service and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds praised EPOS for its contribution to the community.

Hinds also implored residents to make good use of the bus shed, as he said it was the first step towards developing the neighbourhood

He said socio-economic development would not be neglected in these communities.

"Infrastructural development as important, as it is runs alongside cultural, economic and sociological advancement and improvement and this is where we, the people of the communities, come in.

"We (government) intend to encourage and support you to make use of all of the opportunities. When I look at this wonderful bus shed, I am pleased that the skill and the people that constructed it are resident right here in Laventille."

Speaking with reporters after the event, Hinds said he hoped all residents could make use of the opportunities available to them to develop and enrich their communities.

Citing the success of some Laventille residents, Hinds said there was potential in every citizen to pursue their dreams and make it a reality if they were dedicated enough.

"The elements for success are here; good, strong government policy, the support of the community, and the third one is personal strength and desire. I commend the people of east Port of Spain that the policy and community is there. All the ingredients are there."

Managing director of EPOS Dr Deborah Thomas-Austin said her organisation hoped to restore commercial activities in communities along the Eastern Main Road in Laventille with the building of the signs and bus shed.

"We're not just improving the image. We're also looking to improve the functionality. There are a lot of people looking for directions in terms to where to find other communities, there are people in need of shelter from the elements while awaiting public transport, and so our signs and bus shelter are not aesthetically pleasing – they are also extremely functional."

The first sign, which is on the outskirts of Port of Spain near Riverside Plaz,a directs people leaving the city to the different communities ahead.