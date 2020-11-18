Second covid19 case at Hall of Justice

There have been no in-person hearings at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, and other courts, as trials are conducted virtually because of covid19. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

ANOTHER member of staff at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain has tested positive for covid19.

Staff were told of the second positive case late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary, in a statement, said sanitisation of the building was completed after the first positive case was reported.

The building remains closed to the public while primary contacts are traced and tested.

The Judiciary said operations will continue to be conducted remotely and there will be no in-person hearings or activities.

All in-person service appointments which were scheduled for November 16-20 have been rescheduled and those who had appointments will be contacted by the various court offices. The Judiciary says it is working with the Health Ministry and all protocols for contact tracing and testing were being followed.

The public was also advised that the payment of cash bail, which was usually paid at the Hall of Justice, will now be facilitated at the Port of Spain magistrates’ court while other services such as e-filings and virtual hearings continue to be available.

Last week, a member of staff at the clerk to the judges department tested positive for covid19. Newsday understands that a batch of employees, who are considered primary contacts, were tested at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday.

However, those who need to contact the court can do so by e-mail or phone:

Court of Appeal

Email:hojcoa.response@ttlawcourts.org

Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2231, 2398, 2432

High Court – Civil Division

Email:hojcv.response@ttlawcourts.org

Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2116, 2219

High Court – Criminal Division

Email:hojcr.response@ttlawcourts.org

Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2117, 2247, 2248

High Court – Probate

Email:hojpb.response@ttlawcourts.org

Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2235, 2445, 2451, 2257, 2264