SEA date set for June 10, 2021

File photo: SEA students of Sacred Heart Girls RC School, Port of Spain, give the thumbs up after finishing the exam in August. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) date for 2021 will be June 10.

A memo obtained by Newsday, issued to principals by Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry David, also said a revised assessment framework for SEA 2021-2023 had been done and reflects changes in content and the number of items in the test.

The exam is divided into three subject areas: English language arts writing, English language arts and mathematics. The memo said the impact of covid19 on the education system led to the adjustments.

It said the revised assessment addressed the “purpose, components, format and content of the SEA.”

The document will be sent to all primary school principals, both public and private, and will be posted on the Ministry of Education’s website.