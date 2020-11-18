Record 12 for UWI Vice-Chancellor's Awards

The University of the West Indies' Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles. -

THE work and contribution of 12 high-performing members of staff and units at The University of the West Indies will be recognised at this year’s ceremony; a record number of recipients being the largest in the awards’ history, a release from the university stated on Wednesday.

Due to regional covid19 restrictions and protocols, the awards will be presented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles virtually, and broadcast live on UWItv.

The 12 recipients named for the 2020 UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence include:

Teaching:

Dr Delroy Chevers, Mona School of Business and Management, Mona Campus

Dr Chris Maharaj, Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, St. Augustine Campus

Research Accomplishments:

Professor Paulette Ramsay, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, Mona Campus

Professor Alina Kaczorowska-Ireland, Faculty of Law, Cave Hill Campus

Service to the University Community:

Dr Kimberly Robinson-Walcott, Caribbean Quarterly, Vice-Chancellery

Contribution to Public Service:

Dr Olivene Burke, Mona Social Services (MSS), Mona Campus

Professor Charles Grant, International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), Mona Campus

Dr Floyd Morris, Centre for Disability Studies, Mona Campus

All-round Excellence Award in two or more areas:

Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Mona Campus

Professor Michelle Mycoo, Department of Geomatics Engineering and Land Management, St. Augustine Campus

International Collaboration (Globalisation Award):

UWItv

Multi Campus Research Collaboration (One UWI Award):

The Early Childhood Quality Initiative Project