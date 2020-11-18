Record 12 for UWI Vice-Chancellor's Awards
THE work and contribution of 12 high-performing members of staff and units at The University of the West Indies will be recognised at this year’s ceremony; a record number of recipients being the largest in the awards’ history, a release from the university stated on Wednesday.
Due to regional covid19 restrictions and protocols, the awards will be presented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles virtually, and broadcast live on UWItv.
The 12 recipients named for the 2020 UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence include:
Teaching:
Dr Delroy Chevers, Mona School of Business and Management, Mona Campus
Dr Chris Maharaj, Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, St. Augustine Campus
Research Accomplishments:
Professor Paulette Ramsay, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, Mona Campus
Professor Alina Kaczorowska-Ireland, Faculty of Law, Cave Hill Campus
Service to the University Community:
Dr Kimberly Robinson-Walcott, Caribbean Quarterly, Vice-Chancellery
Contribution to Public Service:
Dr Olivene Burke, Mona Social Services (MSS), Mona Campus
Professor Charles Grant, International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), Mona Campus
Dr Floyd Morris, Centre for Disability Studies, Mona Campus
All-round Excellence Award in two or more areas:
Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Mona Campus
Professor Michelle Mycoo, Department of Geomatics Engineering and Land Management, St. Augustine Campus
International Collaboration (Globalisation Award):
UWItv
Multi Campus Research Collaboration (One UWI Award):
The Early Childhood Quality Initiative Project
