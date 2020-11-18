Put rapid rail back on the table

THE EDITOR: The Government's plan to rejuvenate the city of Port of Spain is a welcome development, particularly for citizens, the construction industry and the flagging economy, which is certain to have a certain boost. One hopes that it will be finally be implemented, as so far the other 16 plans have come to ought. So let us think positively.

It might be useful now for the Government to seriously look at putting on the table another mega project for immediate implementation – the rapid rail.

Prior to its abandonment by another government, we knew that most, it not all, the preliminaries were completed and paid for and that it was just a matter of starting the project. All this was to be done with funding from a foreign private sector company, which would run the system for 20 years at no cost to the country, with the eventual handover to the Government at that time.

The benefits to the country in terms of solving the horrendous traffic problems, the obvious assistance to unemployment, the economy and being one step closer to us edging out of the Third World would be incalculable.

F MOUTTET

Westmoorings