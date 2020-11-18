Powell stresses need for WI consistency

Rovman Powell -

WEST INDIES T20 all-rounder Rovman Powell has stressed the need for the regional team to be consistent during their forthcoming three-match T20 International series away to New Zealand.

The WI, reigning ICC T20 world champions, will meet the hosts on November 27 (at Auckland), 28 and 30 (at Mount Maunganui), before playing two Tests from December 2-6 (at Hamilton) and December 10-14 (at Wellington).

Powell, in an interview on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) website, commented, “We have to be consistent and precise in everything we do. “Consistency (at) the international level is very important, not just from an individual perspective but from a team perspective,” he added. “We have been a bit inconsistent, but consistency is definitely what is going to get us this series.”

The 27-year-old Powell, who captained the Jamaica Tallawahs at the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) expressed his delight that the team has been able to resume training, after they were barred for three days last week for covid19 breaches at their quarantine base in Christchurch.

“I’ve been in quarantine for the last two weeks,” said Powell. “Quarantine was good, the team (came) up with exercises at training, a little football here and there. It’s always good to come out of quarantine.”

Powell has played 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 23 T20 Internationals since making his international debut in 2016.

Asked about the vibes in the team camp, Powell replied, “It is a very good mood. The guys are gelling pretty good.”

He continued, “At nights we lime together as a team, that builds good camaraderie. It’s just for the other guys to join us.”

Powell is expected to feature in the pair of red-ball warm-up matches at Queenstown (November 20-22 and November 26-29). What does he hope to achieve?

“I’m looking forward to it, just looking to show my all-round capabilities,” Powell responded.

He also issued a message to the WI fans. “It’s an important time in West Indies cricket. All we can tell the fans is keep supporting us, keep rallying behind us and, at the end of the day, I’m sure we will deliver.”