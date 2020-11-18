PoS man charged for slapping policeman

CHARGED: Marc Anthony Joseph who appeared in court charged with assaulting a policeman. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A MAN has been granted $80,000 bail on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Marc Anthony Joseph of Nelson Street, Port of Spain, was granted bail with a surety after pleading not guilty to a series of charges when he appeared in court on Wednesday. The case was adjourned to December 15.

Joseph was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties, resisting arrest, using obscene language, and littering. The charges arose out of an incident which allegedly occurred on November 13, in which a police officer issued a ticket for failing to wear a face mask.

The man allegedly became very hostile towards the police, refused to accept the ticket and discarded it by throwing it into the road.

An officer picked up the ticket and reissued it to the man, after which the man is said to have verbally and physically attacked the officer.

After the attack on the officer, other officers subdued the man.

He allegedly continued to behave in a loud and irate manner before officers managed to arrest him, a police release said. Two police officers who were injured during the melee were taken to hospital.

The man was charged with the offences by Cpl Bacchus and PC Durrant.

While the incident was taking place, it was recorded by several onlookers and videos were later posted online which have since gone viral.