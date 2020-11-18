PNM, PDP 'ready, 'excited' for THA elections

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine -

The Tobago House of Assembly has been dissolved, paving the way for the THA elections, due in 2021.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis made the announcement on Tuesday after the passage of the Tobago Marine Park Bill in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

Dennis did not announce a date for the election.

The THA election must be called within three months of the dissolution of the House.

After the announcement of the bill’s passage, Dennis told the House: “In reality, the passage of this act is in fact the final act of this session of the House and, therefore, in accordance with sections 22 (1) of the THA Act, I beg to move at this point in time that this house now be dissolved.”

Both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) have already confirmed their candidates for the 12 electoral districts up for grabs.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson Celestine, who contested the Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier seat in the Orville London-led PNM administration, is now the party’s candidate for Signal Hill/Lambeau.

She replaces Sports Secretary Jomo Pitt, who did not seek re-election.

Incumbents Dennis and Joel Jack, who have been retained as candidates for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and Bacolet/Mt St George seats respectively, are seeking to represent the areas for a third consecutive term.

The PDP’s slate includes Tobago Forwards interim political leader Pastor Terance Baynes, who will contest Bethel/Mt Irvine. PDP political leader Watson Duke has endorsed deputy leader Farley Augustine for Chief Secretary if the party is successful.

Candidates, who have been in the field, are also turning to social media to woo voters, given the covid19 protocols which restrict people from congregating.

Class Action Reform leader Ricardo Phillip and Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips, both of whom unsuccessfully contested the Tobago West seat in the August 10 general election, are contesting the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat.

They are still on the hunt for candidates for the other electoral districts.

Davidson-Celestine, who became Tobago Council leader after defeating Kelvin Charles in the PNM’s June 26 runoff election, said the party is ready.

In a statement from the Tobago Council, she said: “PNM is always ready to take care of Tobago. Now is a new era for our island, our country and our world. Nothing is as we know it and this applies to politics too.

“Tobago is ready for building more, expanding, developing, strengthening our economy and empowering our people in new and different ways.”

Davidson-Celestine said the PNM is also evolving along with the island, adopting and changing to the new norms and new demands of leadership and administration.

“This is when 64 years of party experience comes to the fore. We have weathered the storm with Tobago through thick and thin.”

Davidson-Celestine regarded covid19 as a life-changing occurrence which will help the island’s growth in the long run.

“But for now, we move on and we take action. Can you imagine another party leading Tobago as we continue to navigate the covid19 fight?”

She said the PNM is the only party equipped to handle the planning and development required to take Tobago forward, with “the experience and skills, a marriage of the old and new, to usher a level of unprecedented development.”

Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside representative Augustine, who is leading the PDP’s campaign for the election, said the Minority bench had anticipated the announcement.

“We were expectant of the dissolution today and we are rightfully excited,” he said via WhatsApp. “Tobago is excited, too, because it is time for transformational leadership for this island.”

In the January 2017 THA elections, the PNM won ten of the 12 seats.

Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier and Roxborough/Delaford went to Augustine and Duke respectively.