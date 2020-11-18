Monitoring power before secret deals

THE EDITOR: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) applauds the Government on its bold initiative to revitalise the crumbling city of Port of Spain.

For far too long it has been an eyesore unbecoming of our beautiful country. However, this long overdue facelift is being funded by public-private partnerships.

Without the legislative oversight of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act, these public-private partnerships will go unmonitored, unregulated and unchecked, leaving our resources unprotected from the vagaries of secret deals which lack transparency and accountability.

Despite several calls from concerned citizens, civil society and the business sector, the Government has yet to operationalise section 7 of the act. This provision gives the Office of the Procurement Regulator the power to monitor public-private partnerships, the very means by which the Government intends to fund the city’s revitalisation.

Who stands to benefit from the Government’s “big city dreams?” FFOS, like every right thinking person, is wondering if the Government is intentionally delaying the full implementation of the act to further the aims of friends and financiers.

The scourge of decades of corruption, waste and mismanagement have tainted our country and resulted in billions of dollars being unaccounted for. We are on the brink of ruin due to this evolving pandemic, collapsed oil and gas prices and demand, and global economic uncertainty, yet the Government now seeks to engage in a massive revitalisation of our capital city without any consultation or independent oversight.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley is called upon to honour his election promises without further delay. He must be held accountable for his public statements.

In our respectful view, Rowley must first implement section 7 of the act before any new project is engaged in or any contract awarded. We are no longer a “wealthy country.” The poor are suffering. We can no longer afford to have our hard-earned tax money blown on secret deals. Rowley is singlehandedly summoning a thundercloud of discontent.

GARY ABOUD

corporate secretary

FFOS