MoH: 45 new covid19 cases, no deaths

The Ministry of Health says no deaths owing to covid19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

However, 45 new covid19 cases have been reported from November 15-17.

The ministry's 4 pm update on Wednesday said the total number of deaths is still 113 and the number of active positive cases is 562.

The country's total number of covid19 cases is now 6,180 with 5,505 patients recovered.

There are 38 patients in hospitals and 24 in step-down facilities.

The total number of patients in state quarantine facilities is 213 and the number of people in self-isolation is now 455, down from 462 on Tuesday.

The update said the total number of persons tested to date is 35,629.