Minister: Trinidad and Tobago sticking with Moderna covid19 vaccine

Terrence Deyalsingh -

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the Moderna covid19 vaccine will be “more ideal” for TT than the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking at the ministry's virtual media conference on Wednesday morning, he said not only was the Moderna vaccine easier to store, but it was part of the WHO's Covax Facility programme, of which TT is a member.

He stressed that there was yet no WHO approved vaccines. However, under the Covax Facility, TT would get an initial shipment to cover 20 per cent of the population.

For now, the ministry has no intention of looking for vaccines outside of the Covax Facility as TT already made a US$1.477 million down payment to fund research and development of Covax vaccines.

He explained while the Pfizer vaccine had to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius to -80 degrees Celsius, the Moderna vaccine could be stored at -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months. Once thawed, it can be kept at two to eight degrees for up to 30 days, and could be stored at room temperature for up to 12 hours and remain stable.

Two shots were necessary with the second to be taken 28 days after the first.

“It means that our current distribution from a central repository does not have to change significantly.”

Deyalsingh said the ministry started preparing to store covid19 vaccines two months ago. A team was set up to look at all aspects of vaccine storage and distribution including communication, supply chain, information technology, financing, surveillance and other issues.

There would be three storage and distribution sites. One at the Couva Hospital, one at C40 in Chaguaramas, and one in Tobago.

"We are going to have to build separate walk-in chillers, and order ultra-cold chain freezers to store the vaccines. We will order five, eight or ten. We will make that final decision this week."

In addition, step-down and prep rooms would have to be built.

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram explained that the two vaccines were mRNA type vaccines.

“It is really a messenger RNA containing a sequence from the antigen of covid19 that would go into cells and cause those cells to actually create antigens and then, of course, you get antibody responses from them.”

He pointed out that it was a new vaccine so no one knew how long the immunity would last.

Deyalsingh also said over the past seven days the average number of daily new cases was 22.

He said covid19 was now being spread through indoor gatherings where public health measures could not be monitored. He asked people to question whether going to an event was truly necessary and if they wanted to risk getting infected.