Hello Mr PM,let’s try this

THE EDITOR: Once upon a time there was a small country that was experiencing financial stagnation in its economy. There was limited revenue and there was a strain on the government to provide enough resources to its people. So the leader of the opposition called the prime minister on her cellphone.

“Prime Minister, I know we did not agree to pass the Salary Review Commission’s suggestion to reduce our ministers’ and MPs’ car tax exemptions in the past. I think that we can make the sacrifice now and reduce our own perks to benefit the country.”

The Prime Minister replied: “Opposition Leader, I agree with you and I think we should go to Parliament and make these changes. We can do it for a two-year period. This will save our country a lot of money.”

Fiction? Reality? We can only suggest and hope.

Then the procurement legislation.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph