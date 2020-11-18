Glorious brings live music to Queen's Hall

Krisson Joseph - Gary Cardinez

THE Picoplat Music Development Foundation’s upcoming concert, Glorious, will feature a fully-staged performance of Mozart’s comedy The Impresario along with seasonal favourites on November 28 and 29 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

The concert will be among the first live performances with audiences since the beginning of the covid19 shutdown measures. Foundation director Natalia Dopwell said having the option of live performance in TT is a blessing as performing arts jobs are threatened worldwide due to the covid19 pandemic.

“It is also an exciting time as a producer, to be a part of shaping the cultural landscape as so much change is on the horizon. Digital performances may be one direction, but I also see real possibilities for intimate productions which feature high-quality performers to socially-distanced audiences as a way to keep the thrill of live performance possible for audiences and performers alike.”

Glorious will feature the vocalists tenor Edward Cumberbatch, baritone Krisson Joseph, and sopranos Deborah Aboud, Anneliese Kelly and Natalia Dopwell, accompanied by pianist Eunmi Choi and conducted by musical director June Nathaniel, with set design by Daniella Walcott and dramatic direction by Dr Helmer Hilwig. The Impresario is set in a theatre where rival divas (sung by Dopwell, Kelly and Aboud) battle each other for a lead role. Cumberbatch sings the title role with comic relief by Joseph as Buffo.

Picoplat has built a reputation of presenting high calibre casts of performers in dynamic productions over the years, most recently The Merry Widow 2019, Elixir of Love 2018 and The Magic Flute 2017. Dopwell said the production was originally scheduled for August but was postponed.

“Picoplat was forced to cancel our annual TT Opera Festival this year, but we booked the Queen’s Hall to stage a performance of tiny cast operas in August. We had been preparing Impresario for that performance, but due to the second lockdown it was postponed. A big part of the Christmas experience has always been a multitude of live performances to ring in the season, but with covid19 in the air this year, most performance groups have found it impossible to even rehearse. When theatres reopened we jumped at the chance to bring some much needed laughter to local audiences, along with some Christmas cheer.”

Dopwell said precautions were put in place to protect the musicians and singers while practising.

“Researchers have concluded that singing is no more dangerous than talking, but as we will be performing without masks we take the risk of covid19 very seriously. We have carefully chosen repertoire which delivers high entertainment value to audiences with a small cast of performers, which keeps our bubble of cast interaction small. Even so, temperatures are taken before every rehearsal, and we maintain social distance from each other as we musically rehearse.”

Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended as seating will be limited to 33 per cent of the hall’s capacity, and therefore only 250 people can be accommodated. Tickets will all be reserved seating and will be available from November 16.

Dopwell said there will be no intermission and there will be no food or drinks on sale at the theatre, in order to comply with covid19 guidelines at the venue. She said temperature checks and hand sanitisation will be conducted upon entry, and all patrons’ masks must cover their nose and mouth for the duration of the event.

“Tickets will only be sold directly from the Queen’s Hall Box Office, in order to keep patrons distanced in the hall and keep records for contact tracing purposes. These stringent measures may take some getting used to, but if we want live entertainment in the near future it will need to become the new normal.”