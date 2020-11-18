First Citizens closes airport foreign exchange outlet

First Citizens bank branch on Independence Square, Port of Spain. The bank has announced that it would close its foreign exchange outlet at Piarco International Airport from November 30. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

First Citizens will permanently close its bureau de change at the Piarco International Airport at the end of the month.

In a notice published in the press, the bank said effective November 30, the outlet will not reopen for business. Customers wanting to conduct foreign exchange transactions can instead do so at the Tunapuna, Arima or any other convenient branch location. The bureau had been closed since March, following the border closure that meant there was almost no activity in the airport and no need for operation.

Asked if there was any possibility of reopening the bureau when borders reopen and activity resumes, First Citizens’ head of brand and marketing Larry Olton said a decision will be taken at that point. The airport bureau de change outpost was one of the more convenient locations for travellers looking to access foreign exchange.

Whereas bank branches would limit the amount of cash one could access to US$200 per traveller (with proof of need), the bureau would allow up to US$500 per traveller who had a First Citizens account (although travel had to be at least six months apart). This new closure will put some pressure on customers' ability to access foreign exchange, which is already difficult.

RBC used to have a US dollar ATM, first in the atrium of the airport, which was then moved to the duty free section after customers abused the system, but that ATM is no longer available. In May, the Unit Trust Corporation announced that by August it too would close all its bureaux de change, getting out of the business of buying and selling foreign exchange.