Deyalsingh: Man who broke quarantine to be charged

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Tuesday that someone who breached his stay-home quarantine order will be charged for doing so.

He was speaking in the Senate about the monitoring of covid19-positive patients who have been instructed to self-isolate at home.

"There is one case, in Point Fortin, where the gentleman went to a gym twice, knowing he was under quarantine," Deyalsingh revealed. "We then alerted the police and he was put under state quarantine. Our information is that he will be charged."

Underscoring the important role the police play in ensuring quarantine orders are enforced, Deyalsingh said their efforts in this regard have been extremely effective.

He added, "No system is 100 per cent foolproof. We have to rely a lot on the individual responsibility of people. But so far, by and large it has worked well."

Deyalsingh also said additional staff assigned to the county medical officers of health assist in calling covid19-positive patients who are self-isolating at home to find out about their medical condition.