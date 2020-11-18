Deyalsingh: $1,500- $7,575 for covid19 funerals

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the cost of funerals for covid19-positive people ranges from $1,500 to $7.575 per person.

He was responding in the Senate on Tuesday to a question from Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

He explained that these costs were agreed between the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) and funeral agencies which have been approved to carry out such funerals.

Deyalsingh said the cost includes items such as transporting the body and crematorium services.

He also said the cost is shared between the NCRHA and the family of the deceased.

Lutchmedial claimed a family received a $16,000 bill from a funeral agency for the funeral of a relative.

Deyalsingh asked her to provide the information to him to find out whether these claims were true.

He identified Belgrove's Funeral Home, Clark and Battoo Funeral Services, Guide's Funeral Services, Dass Funeral Home and Musline Funeral Services among the agencies which were selected because of their compliance with covid19 guidelines for funerals.

Deyalsingh explained these guidelines were developed by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer.

He said the NCRHA and the family of the deceased determine which agency carries out the funeral.