Burnt body to undergo DNA testing for identification

Samples are expected to be taken from the burnt remains of a person found in St Joseph and sent for testing to determine the person's identity.

The body was found in the back seat of a Nissan Sylphy that was on fire at Farm Road Extension, St Joseph, on Monday night.

Sources on Wednesday said three people whose relative was missing visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, to try and identify the body but could not do so as it was burnt beyond recognition.

Samples of DNA were taken from the relatives to compare with samples from the body to determine if it is that of their missing relative.

Sources said the process could take several days before a result is obtained.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.