Boeing 737 Max cleared for service but CAL not ready to buy

Trinidad's Piarco International Airport. - JEFF K MAYERS

While the Boeing 737 Max aircraft has been cleared for return to commercial service by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Caribbean Airlines corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure said it is premature to talk about acquiring a fleet of the aircraft, as there are a number of issues which have to be resolved.

The aircraft were removed from service in 2019 following the fatal crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 within five months of each other. In a release on Wednesday, the FAA said that FAA administrator Steve Dickson signed an order for the aircraft model to return to service following 20 months of testing. It said, however, that this action does not allow the aircraft to begin flying immediately.

The release said the FAA published an airworthiness directive specifying design changes that must be made before the aircraft returns to service, issued a continued airworthiness notification to the international community (CANIC), and published the MAX training requirements.

“The FAA must approve 737 MAX pilot training programme revisions for each US airline operating the MAX and will retain its authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all new 737 MAX aircraft manufactured since the FAA issued the grounding order. Furthermore, airlines that have parked their MAX aircraft must take required maintenance steps to prepare them to fly again.”

Ligoure said CAL was exploring its strategic options especially in light of the high regulations placed on the airline industry.

“You would appreciate that this announcement is a new announcement and there are things that have to happen in the context of the FAA subsequent to this approval which have nothing to do with Caribbean Airlines, so it’s a little bit premature to talk about what you’re talking about.”

She reiterated that Caribbean Airlines does not currently possess any of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

“Between the FAA saying what they have to say, before you even consider Caribbean Airlines, who I might add, we are not in possession of this aircraft, you have a series of things with respect to airlines that actually fly the aircraft before you can get to those that don’t even actually have the aircraft, if you understand what I’m saying. The announcement is of interest but there are people who currently fly the aircraft, we do not fly the aircraft.”

Attempts to reach Finance Minister Colm Imbert via phone and Whatsapp were not successful.