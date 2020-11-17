Tobago man fined $5,000 for 'bush rum'

Elijah Yeates - TTPS

A Tobago man was fined $5,000 on Monday after pleading guilty to possession of an illicit spirit, also called "bush rum."

Elijah Yeates, 66, of Hermitage in Charlotteville. appeared before the Scarborough magistrates virtual court to answer the charge. He will serve 14 months' hard labour if he does not pay the fine.

Tobago Divisional Task Force officers searched his home on November 15, and found three buckets of the illegal rum.

PC Burris of the Tobago Divisional Task Force laid the charge.