Tobago bar owner fined for breaking covid19 law

Steve Davis - TTPS

A Tobago bar owner has pleaded guilty to breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations, by allowing customers to drink alcohol at his Crown Point establishment.

Steve Leo Jr Davis, 36, of Calder Hall, Scarborough was fined $1,500 or six days' hard labour. He was given three months to pay the fine.

The court heard that around 8.45pm on November 14, Crown Point police were on patrol along Milford Road, Crown Point, when they received information and went to Overhang Bar. The police saw over 30 people at the bar drinking alcohol. David, who was present, was arrested.

Wpc Reid Sammy of the Crown Point Police Station laid the charge.