The seeds we sow

This week’s article is a commentary from one of your members, Susan Dubay

OCTAVIA BUTLER in her novel Parable of the Sower tells a tale of a dystopian society set in the 2020s, 2024 to be exact. This is just in the near future and though it may seem extreme in its account, there is an extensive echoing of that society today, for it is one where selfish societal structures have sown the seeds that propagated dangerous climate change, increasing wealth and social inequality, as well as corporate greed.

Meanwhile, “sowing seeds” – the metaphor for the teaching-learning process that has been overworked in usage – has proven to be an arduous task, because unlike Lauren Olamina, the teenage protagonist of the novel, the archaic structures and paradigms in education do not facilitate “hyper-empathy,” the ability to feel someone’s pain and other sensations.

Distrust and dissension have become two of the “masks” that are now worn during these pandemic times as burdensome demands for perfection outweigh the realities of flawed systems. As stakeholders continue their deliberations there must be a crucial recognition by leaders that steps must be taken to serve all students equitably and close the achievement gap. What seeds can teachers sow in the minds of our charges when there is not ample recognition, adaptation or empathy for students’ personal cultural differences?

Promoting equality and equity is more than treating all children the same in an effort to uphold fairness. It encompasses a positive learning environment filled with attitudes, perceptions, beliefs and relationships that foster holistic development. As we tend to our students’ physical needs, too often their emotional safety has been placed on the back burner. Everyone is not on the same starting line as they face the dreaded firing squad of the SEA standardised test and even the CSEC and CAPE examinations.

If we remove the blindfolds of indifference and passivity present in our education process, we will no longer lessen our children’s unique personal cultures and identities nor invalidate their many painful life experiences.

The term “culture” embraces a plethora of meaning and interpretation. As we choose to engage with one of its implications, “what people actually do and what they believe,” we can become increasingly aware that to a great degree culture can decide learning and teaching styles. Hence, we must engage in open dialogue about painful issues and bravely face the fact that our assumptions and systems have placed some students in advantageous positions over others.

All stakeholders in education – administrators, teachers, staff members, parents, families, community members, local business leaders, school board members and our elected officials – must examine the influence and impact of socio-economic inequality, poverty, domestic and community violence, bullying, microaggressions and the indignities suffered in being marginalised and stigmatised due to race, prejudices and stereotyping upon our nation’s children.

If we are not prepared to be uncomfortable while we have open exchanges and difficult conversations about their real experiences, while creating a safe environment for them to speak their truth, we will be unable to solve the problem of inequity in education.

Consequently, as educators, we must be “trauma informed” so that we can help our students develop with a growth mindset. We do not try to “fix” them, rather we aim to fix unfair and broken systems that alienate many of our students and marginalise them into lives that are filled with despair and the horrendous feeling of being discarded.

After all is said and done, it is of utmost importance that we close achievement gaps and reduce bias or we must be prepared for the seeds that we have sown to produce the bitter fruit of unrest, pain and division.

Action research is one of the ways to move forward as we seek transformative change. Data is a good starting point and by posing questions, undertaking analysis and implementing discussions and strategies, adults can identify their own contributions to the gaps, students’ traumas and challenges and begin to reflect on their contributions to change.

Throughout her novel, Butler writes of Earthseed, a new religion based on the idea that God is change. This God is not a person, but the irresistible force of change that deals with an ongoing reality. Change, both frightening and empowering, is inevitable. Raising awareness is critical to closing gaps. Changes must be made to engender progress and the successful survival and thriving of our students, in the spirit of inclusion and service to humanity.