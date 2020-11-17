THA employee on gun charge pleads guilty

Jariel Balfour - TTPS

A 27-year-old supervisor at the THA Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm.

Jariel Balfour of Riseland Trace in Carnbee appeared virtually before the Scarborough magistrates virtual court last Friday.

The court heard that around 5.20pm on January 23, officers of the Special Investigations Unit, the Divisional Task Force and K-9 Unit searched Balfour’s home for firearms and ammunition. They found a pistol in a basket.

Balfour, who has no previous conviction, was fined $8,500 or eight months' hard labour.

The charge was laid by PC DesVignes of the Special Investigations Unit.

In an unrelated matter on Monday, Andy Jailal, 37, appeared before the court charged with shopbreaking and larceny.

It is alleged that around 9.15 pm on November 10 the alarm at Tobago Supermarket, also called Maharaj Supermarket, was triggered and the owner saw a man inside.

The Emergency Response Team, Divisional Task Force and CID responded and arrested Jailal on the roof.

Jailal, who refused to submit his fingerprints, was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on November 18.

WPC Foster-Bernard of the CID laid the charge.