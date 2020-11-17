THA dissolved, election within 3 months

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

The Tobago House of Assembly has been dissolved, paving the way for the THA election, constitutionally due in 2021.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis made the announcement on Tuesday after the passage of the Tobago Marine Park Bill in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

However, he did not announce a date for the election.

The THA election must be called within three months of the dissolution of the House.

After the announcement of the bill’s passage, Dennis said: “In reality, the passage of this Act is in fact the final act of this session of the House and, therefore, in accordance with sections 22 (1) of the Tobago House of Assembly Act, I beg to move at this point in time that this house now be dissolved.”