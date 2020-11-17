St Joseph man charged with murder

CHARGED: Isaiah Martin who is charged with murder. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A ST JOSEPH man was expected to appear virtually before a Tunapuna magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of Stefan Paul, which occurred on March 2.

A police release said Isaiah Martin, 21, of Maracas, St Joseph, was charged following advice from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper on Monday.

Paul, 29, of Cocorite Road, Arima, was found dead in a bushy area at Pepper Village, Maracas, St Joseph. He had been beaten and stabbed several times.

A suspect was arrested in the Central Division on November 9.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) and Martin was charged on Monday by PC Benaldo, also of HBI Region II.