Sentenced to covid19

THE OUTBREAK of covid19 in prisons, if left unchecked, has the capacity to bring about devastating nationwide consequences.

It is not only the fate of approximately 4,000 prisoners behind bars and the 2,500 prison officers who oversee them. It is not only the members of the communities surrounding penal facilities.

Rampant infection behind bars will put pressure on the health system, upending months of painstaking work to flatten the curve.

If the State does not act now, we may all find ourselves sentenced to further distress due to covid19.

In confirming the latest outbreak on Saturday, the Prison Service said it “will continue to function in the most resourceful and effective manner possible.” Acting Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan assured all avenues are being pursued to protect the population.

In a similar vein, only three months ago Mr Pulchan boldly declared prisons had maintained “a covid19-free environment.”

For all the reassuring words, the dominoes quickly began to fall.

In the same breath, the commissioner confirmed prisons headquarters in Port of Spain had closed because a sick officer had “visited” the building.

That was swiftly followed by confirmation of a case at the Port of Spain Prison, then 18 cases among inmates at the Maximum Security Prison, then cases connected with the Tobago Prison, then a further 68 cases at the maximum security facility confirmed last week.

Panic is the last thing we need. However, the situation is clearly serious. The Ministry of National Security must do more than simply “monitor” it.

The State should consider further options such as mass testing and expanding the floor space available for use.

International studies have revealed alarmingly high infection rates behind bars relative to the general population.

In this regard, it is notable that in Tobago, 13 out of 45 prisoners – or about 30 per cent – recently tested positive, suggesting the situation in this country may conform to international patterns. Unless all prisoners are tested, we simply will not know.

The State should re-examine the suite of measures it announced in April, including pardons, relaxation of bail, and the exercise of discretion by prosecutors. How did these work? How far have those plans advanced?

In April, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said 957 prisoners qualified for early release. Mr Pulchan told a judge 121 prisoners had been set free, though legal challenges arose.

On Sunday, Mr Pulchan was yet again begging the State to help reduce the number of inmates per cell, suggesting while space is tight there remains much room for improvement.

The truth is, preventing further spread in jails will be easier said than done. Crowded living conditions, limited ability to isolate or be physically distant and arrangements that are inimical to good hygiene – prisons are the perfect incubator for covid19.