Janoura donates two new buses to Cancer Society

Siblings Hannah and George Janoura at the handing over ceremony of two new buses to the Cancer Society of TT on October 27. PHOTO COURTESY HANNAH JANOURA -

When Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh praised businesswoman Hannah Janoura’s philanthropic contributions to the TT Cancer Society (TTCS), she felt proud.

“It was very touching,” she said.

She never looked at the work she did as changing lives, but she has come to see that it does.

Janoura has donated five buses to the society in 30 years.

The handing-over ceremony for two additional buses was held on October 27 at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.

Cancer Society chairman Dr Asante Le Blanc also spoke at the event. She said all it took was to mention to Janoura that the buses she had donated years before were on their way out and “in true Hannah style,” she committed to replacing the buses.

Janoura is not sure where her interest in cancer came from – whether from the loss of her mother to bone cancer in 1979 or her friendship with the society's chairman emeritus Dr George Laquis – but she took to it, and worked closely with Laquis.

“He could just call and tell me he needs something for the Cancer Society, and I am always there for them."

She said it started off with one bus and then: "One day Dr Laquis called and said he needed a bus. That was when one of the buses was very bad.

"So I sent off letters to all of the banks asking them if they would help us collect money to buy a bus for the TT Cancer Society.

“I got a message from Republic Bank saying that they will buy the bus.

"I said, ‘Buy the bus?’ So I went upstairs quick to my brother and said, ‘George, George, Republic Bank buying the bus.'

"He said, ‘What are you panicking about? We’ll buy another one.'

"This is how it ended up. From then onwards we started to get two buses instead of one.”

The buses transport patients to and from the St James Medical complex for treatment.

Janoura said one bus is used for patients who come from south and central Trinidad and the other for patients from the east.

The two buses are in use every single day. She praised the bus drivers, saying they ensure each patient gets back home safely.

Janoura’s annual fundraiser event – usually held in September – assists with her philanthropic work, but she was unable to host one this year because of the covid19 pandemic.

Funds raised at last year’s event were used to buy one of the donated buses and George bought the other.

“This is how we ended up with one from Janouras Ltd and one from Hannah Janoura and Friends.”

In the last two years she bought 400

wheelchairs, which she distributed in front of Janouras Custom Design Ltd, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

She visited various doctors and ministries, who gave her the names of people in need of wheelchairs. Those people were registered and the wheelchairs given to them.

Janoura hopes, come 2021, to distribute 100-200 wheelchairs, continuing her cycle of giving.