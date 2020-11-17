Hackshaw probe to be over before he retires

ACP Irwin Hackshaw - ROGER JACOB

THE POLICE officer assigned to investigate his colleague accused of moonlighting as a security consultant while on vacation without the approval of the Commissioner of Police is optimistic that he can complete his task before the officer retires in two weeks.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony James gave an update on his probe against ACP Irwin Hackshaw at Tuesday's press conference hosted by the Police Commissioner at Police Administration Building.

James said he recently received the file relating to the matter and was in the process of reviewing the information and consulting with the other officers who were involved in the investigation.

He said he could not divulge any further information.

Hackshaw is scheduled to retire on November 30, when he turns 60, and once he leaves the Police Service the disciplinary matter becomes moot.

On October 1, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he appointed James to investigate the matter against Hackshaw.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had found there was a case for Hackshaw to answer in connection with claims that he collected over $2 million from several business people while on vacation on the premise of providing security services.

A similar investigation by the police, done by ACP William Nurse, found no evidence to support any offence against Hackshaw.

The PCA has also found sufficient evidence to support a criminal investigation against Hackshaw who is accused of collecting substantial sums of money from business people which he claimed was solicited to help off-set the costs of official social events for the police.

That file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which in turn handed it over to the police for further investigations.

In July, Griffith said he could not initiate disciplinary proceedings against Hackshaw because he was the most senior officer in the police service, second to the commissioner, and as a result could not face a tribunal under a junior officer. He later changed his position when he appointed James to hear the matter.

In September, Hackshaw was suspended after the PCA’s recommendation to the criminal probe.