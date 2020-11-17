Ferreira Optical, La Romaine, gets new home

Ferreira Optical CEO Lorenzo Hodges, centre, with staff at the launch of the company's new branch inside Massy Stores' Gulf View branch in La Romain on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

FERRIERA Optical’s La Romaine Branch has been relocated from Gulf City Mall to Massy Stores, Gulf View. The company’s CEO, Lorenzo Hodges, says this branch will create “unique experiences for more personalised, relaxed and hassle-free visits.”

The official opening ceremony for the new branch, as well as for Trinpad Ltd (Office Authority Ltd), was held on Monday morning.

The company now has eight branches and Hodges said this one was the “birth of something new.

“We designed a special store with some unique elements that allow our customers, even before they come in, to have a style assessment done to determine what frame would be appropriate for them. The whole idea is to provide more convenience to the customer so they spend less time in the store.”

Asked about the reason for shifting from a mall to a supermarket, Hodges said the covid19 helped the company realise “where retail commerce is concerned, malls are volatile.

“Malls were defined as non-essential and that’s not unique to TT. And as a result, if you look at all of our malls across TT have been significantly impacted (sic), with them coming down to 40 to 50 per cent occupancy because less and less people are going to malls.”

He said the company was fortunate for the loyalty of its customers, adding that the relocation would assist in “strategically meeting their needs.”

But he said the covid19 pandemic has made it a “financially challenging time.”

In keeping with optics, Trinpad CEO Angella Persad said the opening of the branch is an opportunity to “expand our retail vision.

“And we could not think of a better partner to get through this with.

“Today, we are using the Trinpad legacy that gave us the iconic exercise book with the coat of arms at the front and the time tables at the back, to really deliver a broader retail concept of home, school and office.”

She said the partnership will provide customers with “a one-stop convenience shopping experience under one roof,” for stationery.

She said they managed to set up the store within four weeks.

Massy Stores CEO Roxane De Freitas said the store was “thrilled to bring innovative shopping experiences” to all its customers.

She said they are always looking for ways to make their stores deliver an “all-in-one shopping experience.”