Cop finds gun, ammo a week after reporting them missing

CoP Gary Griffith -

A week after he reported them missing from the Maloney Police Station property box, a police constable found a pistol and ammunition again in strange circumstances.

Police said the constable, who is assigned to the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP), reported a Glock 23 pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition missing on the morning of November 9.

The weapon had been stored as evidence in a case involving a man from whom the constable had taken the gun.

The officer found the last day that weapons were handed over to police for safekeeping was on October 25, meaning there was no official record of the weapon being moved since then.

On Monday morning, the officer opened the top drawer of his locker at the ERP office and found a bread bag containing the pistol – and only nine rounds of ammunition.

Contacted for comment, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he was aware of the incident and it was being investigated.

He said, "The Professional Standards Bureau has been apprised and will be conducting investigations to determine whether criminal offences/disciplinary offences were committed, or whether the exhibit was misplaced or removed internally from within the station environment."