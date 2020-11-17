CoP asks Opposition to back anti-gang law

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at Tuesday's press conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has asked the Opposition to support what police describe as a key weapon in the armoury needed to dismantle criminal gangs.

On Tuesday Griffith appealed to the Opposition to back the extension of the anti-gang legislation, which comes up for debate in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference after two weeks' vacation in Ireland and two weeks in quarantine, Griffith called on the Opposition to use logic and forget partisan politics for the sake of the country.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, however, signalled the UNC's objection to extending the life of the anti-gang law last Friday, saying there were "serious concerns with that piece of legislation.

“It is a radical and brutal affront and violations of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution we are being asked to abridge, and therefore we’ll have to give consideration,” she said then.

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal, in a WhatsApp response to Newsday on Tuesday, said, "We are involved in a process of review and data gathering on this matter. We are undertaking intensive discussions on the whole issue of gang-related violence. Our position will be articulated properly on Friday."

The anti-gang law had a two-year sunset clause and created a host of offences targeting criminal gangs, leaders and members. It also prohibited bail for offenders for up to 120 days in the first instance and needs the Opposition support to be passed, as it needs a special majority.

On Tuesday, Griffith said the scope of the legislation was far softer than similar laws in the US but it was better than nothing. He said if it was not approved it would be "a big setback," as gang-related activity is seen as a catalyst for serious crime.

The commissioner said the legislation had helped the police dismantle criminal gangs and to deter others from functioning. He said many of them had good organisational structures, and over the last seven years, 88 people had been charged under the anti-gang laws.

Griffith said over the last few months, there had been a lull in gang warfare. He attributed that to the police dialogue with known gang offenders and other programmes aimed at discouraging young people from joining gangs.

In June, after police killed three men in Second Caledonia, Morvant, warring gangs aligned with the two major Muslim and Rasta City outfits announced a truce. But other breakaway factions such as the Anybody Gets It and Sixes did not agree.

Griffith said awarding state contracts to gangs helped empower them and eroded the efforts of the police.

He urged the politicians to "do what is right to ensure the legislation continues" for the sake of the country.

He said gangs often used high-powered automatic rifles capable of causing mass destruction and were involved in human trafficking, child prostitution, money laundering, trafficking in weapons and drugs, among other serious crimes.

The majority of illegal guns and drugs come in through legitimate ports of entry, he said, and he was optimistic that, with the privatisation of the ports, the police could have an active role in monitoring activities there.

The majority of unsolved killings over the last decade have been linked to gang warfare.

Griffith said, if left unchecked, gangs can use their illicit funds to bribe police officers and people in the criminal justice system.