Burnt body found in flaming car in St Joseph

Homicide investigators are trying to identify a body burnt beyond recognition on Monday night in St Joseph.

Police said they got reports that a Nissan Sylphy car was on fire at Farm Road Extension, near the WASA pump at around 10.30 pm.

San Juan fire officers extinguished the fire and police saw a body in the back seat.

Investigators said they could not determine the licence plate of the car or its owner.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday.

St Joseph police and homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.